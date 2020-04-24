MCO: Parties in civil cases can apply for online trial

The High Court of Malaya will have additional proceeding lists that can be heard online from May 4. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — To ensure continued access to justice during the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) period, parties in civil cases can apply for online trials at the Federal Court and Court of Appeal.

For the High Court of Malaya, there are additional proceeding lists involving civil cases which can be heard online beginning May 4.

These proceedings are interlocutory appeal hearings, uncontested interlocutory applications, contested interlocutory applications which are brief, and appeals to judges in chambers on the decisions of the deputy registrar or senior assistant registrar.

According to a statement issued by the Corporate Communication Unit of the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office, the High Court of Malaya will inform the parties concerned on the date for delivery of verdicts after trials online.

The statement said that all mediation can be conducted online on the initiative of the court or application by parties.

Following the extension of the MCO, courts nationwide will remain closed and all trials are also postponed.

The proceedings for remands, new cases and bails are to be carried out as usual.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the MCO until May 12 to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama