Johor Sultan urges Johoreans to persevere and abide by MCO for Ramadan

Sultan Ibrahim reminded Muslims that Ramadan is a month for exercising self-control. — Picture via Royal Johor Facebook

JOHOR BARU, April 24 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today urged Johoreans, especially Muslims, to persevere in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO) that have affected the fasting month of Ramadan.

“This time around, Ramadan has a very different feel to it, not only for Muslims, but also for all Johoreans.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will change the way all of us observe the holy month this year as Muslims won’t be able to perform tarawih at mosques while Johoreans in general will have to forego their popular pastime of visiting Ramadan bazaars,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

He said this in a posting in conjunction with the first day of Ramadan on his official Facebook page today.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded Muslims that Ramadan is a month for sincere reflection and for exercising self-control.

In the current health pandemic, he said exercising self-control by staying home is of the utmost importance as the nation strives to break the chain of infection.

“I admit that last month has not been easy for everyone. Some have lost family members, friends, loved ones.

“Others have had their incomes slashed or lost their jobs altogether while frontliners risk their own lives every day and businesses are struggling to cope.

“But the only way to win this battle is to curb the habits that we have taken for granted for so long,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The 61-year-old state monarch further explained that such challenges were part of Ramadan’s essence where Muslims who fast will understand the discipline required to abstain not only from food and drink, but also ill-feelings and all manner of vice.

“Now you can add staying at home to that list for this year.

“Make the best of this time at home to pray harder, reflect deeper and hope things will get better,” said Sultan Ibrahim, adding that he urged Johoreans of other faiths to also pray in their own ways for greater good.

Muslims in Malaysia and around the world began marking Ramadan under the Covid-19 lockdown on Friday, with unprecedented bans on family gatherings and mass prayers.

This year, the holy fasting month will be a sombre affair for many Malaysians as traditional breaking fast affairs such as Ramadan bazaars and also buka puasa events are cancelled due to the MCO.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO will be extended for another two weeks, and end on May 12, with the possibility it might be extended beyond Hari Raya Aidilfitri, slated for May 24.



