Johor announces RM300 monthly incentive for local frontliners during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Johor government will provide a special incentive of RM300 a month during the movement control order (MCO) to Covid-19 frontliners from local government authorities (PBT) in the state.

Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the state government has allocated RM1.512 million for the purpose to be paid to 1,681 personnel from 16 PBTs for the month of March, April and May.

“The incentive payment will be continued if the MCO is extended. It will be given to personnel in all grades under the Health Inspector / Environmental Health and Enforcement Officers (Enforcement Officer and Enforcement Assistant).

“This special incentive may also be given to any officer or staff of the PBT authorised in writing by the Mayor/ President to work during the MCO period," he said in a statement today.

Ayub said the state government is concerned with the welfare and contribution of PBT personnel in helping to curb the spread of Covid-19 since MCO was enforced last March 18.

He said the incentive was line with the federal government’s move in providing additional incentive of RM600 to health and security personnel, such as from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Customs, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela). — Bernama