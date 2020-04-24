ERL train services remain suspended until MCO ends

ERL train services will remain suspended until MCO ends. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) today announced that its train services will remain temporarily suspended until the last day of movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, it said new schedule will be available on www.KLIAexpress.com and KLIA Ekspress Facebook at least three days before the end of the MCO period to provide vital train services for commuters and air travellers.

“Measures are currently being put in place to ensure adherence to social distancing by the travelling public once the train service resumes and passengers can submit any unused tickets for refund through ERL’s customer enquiry,” the statement said.

For enquiries and further assistance, please call the customer enquiry hotline number at 03-22678000 from Monday to Friday. — Bernama