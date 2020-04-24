Croc attack victim’s mutilated body found floating in Sarawak river

Members of the search and rescue team place the remains of Yanha Mahrat in a vehicle. — Picture courtesy of the Simanggang Fire and Rescue Department

SIMANGGANG, April 24 — The body of an inland fisherman, who was dragged underwater by a crocodile two days ago, was found floating in Sungai Bundung, about 3km from Kampung Melayu Tanjung Bijat’s jetty, this morning.

A spokesman of the Simanggang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body of Yanha Mahrat, 29, was spotted by villagers at about 7.30am.

“Both his arms and a leg were missing, believed to have been bitten off by the crocodile,” he said.

He said Yanha was laying a net by the river near the village when he was dragged underwater by the crocodile at about 2pm on April 22.

“His two cousins, who were at the riverbank, heard him shouting for help before disappearing underwater,” he said, adding that the two believed Yanha was pulled down by a crocodile.

He said one of the cousins then lodged a police report, asking for a search and rescue operation to be initiated.

Yanha’s remains were later brought to the Simanggang Hospital for a post-mortem to be conducted.

Apart from personnel from Simanggang Bomba, the others involved in the search operation were the police, Civil Defence Department and villagers.



