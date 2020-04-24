Covid-19: Claims in Lubok China video false, says Melaka health director

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, April 24 — A video clip that claimed a Covid-19 victim’s body at the Lubok China Health Clinic in Alor Gajah was being prepared to be sent to the Melaka Hospital is fake.

Melaka Health director Dr Ismail Ali said the incident in the clip, which has gone viral on WhatsApp, was in fact standard operating procedure carried out by Health personnel and the police when handling suspected Covid-19 related death cases.

“The video clip was shot randomly by an unidentified individual claims that it was the body of confirmed Covid-19 patient are false,” he said in a statement.

He urged the public to not to make assumptions and spread false information on Covid-19 related matters, and instead seek verification from the authorities.

Dr Ismail said the public can call the Melaka Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre Melaka at 06-2356999/6851 or via email ([email protected].my) to pass on information or for inquiries. — Bernama