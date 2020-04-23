Two friends jailed six months for defying MCO, breaking into shop in KL

Two friends were sentenced to six months’ jail each by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for violating the movement control order (MCO) and breaking into a shop. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Two friends were sentenced to six months’ jail each by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for violating the movement control order (MCO) and breaking into a shop.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan meted out the sentence after contract worker M. Saravanan, 33, and lorry attendant Sivanathan, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges.

They were sentenced to four months in prison for violating the MCO, six months for breaking into the shop using an iron cutter, a screwdriver and an adjustable spanner and two months’ jail for not carrying their identity card.

Nik Mohd Fadli ordered them to serve the sentences concurrently from the date of arrest on April 21.

They were charged with breaking into and hidding in the shop owned by Lai Kong Kuen, 57, in Jalan Rawang, Gombak, here at 5 am on April 21.

They were charged under Section 453 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for a maximum jail term of three years and fine on conviction.

Saravanan and Sivanathan pleaded guilty to violating the MCO by intentionally being at an infected area without reasonable cause at the same place, time and date in accordance with Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.

They also did not carry their identity card then, an offence under Regulation 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 punishable with up to three years’ jail or a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both. — Bernama