PM: Malaysians’ sacrifices in fighting Covid-19 produce results

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a special Ramadan address on the eve of the fasting month in Putrajaya April 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The sacrifices made by Malaysians in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 by staying at home in the past month, have begun to show results that include a significant decrease in the number of positive cases, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight.

The prime minister said prevention measures enforced by the government including the movement control order that began on March 18, have seen the number of daily new cases decreased to double-digits compared to over hundreds before.

Describing the effort to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection as a great sacrifice jihad by all Malaysians, he said everybody has been undergoing a tough period which tested one’s patience and strength.

He said each of us had to miss out on regular activities such as going out for sightseeing and dining out at eateries and had to stay at home.

“This is a great jihad and sacrifice. But, your sacrifice has shown results.

“Firstly, you and your family are protected from the Covid-19 infection. Secondly, you also have protected other people from being infected by the disease. Thirdly, all of you have contributed to the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 within our communities and country,” he said in a special address to the nation, aired on television. — Bernama

