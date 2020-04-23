‘Dapur It’am’ to replace iftar gatherings, says Zulkifli

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad speaks at the Tuanku Mizan Mosque in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — Dapur It’am (It’am Kitchen), a concept of cooking in mosques before distributing the food to specific groups, will be practised in the Federal Territories to replace iftar (breaking of fast) gatherings as part of efforts to curb Covid-19 and to abide with movement control order (MCO) directives.

Minister at the Prime Minister Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the RM2.16 million programme would benefit almost three million residents of the Federal Territories during this Ramadan.

“This would be the new normal to the usual breaking of fast among large groups. The government wants to create a sense of bonding through this programme,” he said during a special press conference in conjunction with Ramadan, here, today.

Zulkifli explained that the food will be cooked at 72 identified mosques and surau before being dispensed to eligible recipients.

“Mosques are closed due to the MCO, however, six people would do the cooking (at each mosque or surau) while wearing face masks, gloves and using hand sanitisers besides practising social distancing.

“After Asar prayer when the food is ready, they will be distributed with help from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to local residents, and recipients do not have to queue,” he said.

He said recipients would include asnaf (tithe recipients), the homeless and low-income group (B40), involving a RM1,000 daily allocation for each mosque, which stands to benefit some 25,200 families.

Responding to a question regarding the concept of almsgiving and charity this Ramadan, which falls during the MCO, Zulkifli said the deed can still be carried out online.

“Almsgiving is highly encouraged in Ramadan, where the rewards are doubled, not only to Muslims but to all members of society as well.

“As such, the deed could be done via online during the MCO, like using GrabFood to pay for the food and to provide the recipients’ address to the rider, this is one of the ways to solve the problem regarding almsgiving this Ramadan,” he added. — Bernama