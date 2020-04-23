Agong, Permaisuri wish Muslims a blessed Ramadan

Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the installation of His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed Ramadan greetings to all Muslims in Malaysia.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty also decreed for all Muslims to strengthen their faith and increase religious activities and good deeds during this holy month.

“Muslims in the country are urged to fill the month with meaningful activities and increase their good deeds.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his hope for Muslims to strengthen the solidarity of one another and to be united and to care about the surrounding communities,” he said in a statement issued by Istana Negara tonight.

He added His Majesty also hoped for this month to be observed with humility and gratitude for all tests and blessings bestowed by Allah SWT.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope for the Muslims, particularly the frontliners, to remain strong during the fasting month while carrying out their duties to contain the spread of Covid-19.

His Majesty also advised the Muslims to face these trying times with patience and help the authorities by adhering to the movement control order (MCO).

“Take this opportunity to be with your family at home. By doing so, we are protecting our family members from Covid-19 infection,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his hope that the downward trend of Covid-19 new cases in the country would continue and Malaysia would be free from the disease soon.

Ahmad Fadil also said following the implementation of the MCO, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri were advised by the Ministry of Health not to attend or hold any programmes during this Ramadan. — Bernama