Immigration D-G: No Covid-19 cases at detention depots nationwide

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — There have been no Covid-19 infections reported so far at the 14 immigration detention depots nationwide says Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said the department had been screening foreigners for the infection even before the movement control order (MCO) came into force.

“We have been working with health officials from the Ministry of Health Malaysia to screen for symptoms of Covid-19 such as cough, cold and body temperature checks for those who have just been brought in as well as the existing detainees.

“Apart from that, all foreigners are not allowed to visit detention facilities to prevent the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster,” he told Bernama at a special press conference here today.

Khairul Dzaimee also said that all immigration detention depots nationwide had carried out the sanitisation process in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department in their respective states. — Bernama