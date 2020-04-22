Four-year-old boy killed after fire breaks out in Mersing house

Firemen fight the blaze at the two-storey house in Kampung Bukit Pasir in Endau, Mersing. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

MERSING, April 22 — A four-year-old boy was killed, while 17 others managed to escape uninjured, after a blaze broke out at a two-storey house on Jalan Bukit Pasir in Kampung Bukit Pasir, Endau here last night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faris Sohari.

Endau Fire Station operation commander Mohd Alias Hussin said the Fire and Rescue Department’s Johor operations centre received a distress call at 9.19pm last night.

He said a 21-member team from the Endau Fire Station and Mersing Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire had started on the top floor of the two-storey house.

“There was one casualty — a four-year-old boy — while 17 other victims, aged between one and 65, managed to escape,” said Mohd Alias in a statement issued today.

It was learnt that the property was occupied by two families.

Mohd Alias said the boy’s body was found at 11.07pm on the lower stairs and has now been released to the police for further action.

He said the operation ended at 1.09am this morning.