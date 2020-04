Agong holds second pre-Cabinet meet with PM (VIDEO)

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah held a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via a video conference. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today convened another pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the second to be held via a video conference from Istana Negara.

According to a posting on Istana Negara’s official Instagram page today, the pre-Cabinet meeting was held via a video conference following the extension of the movement control order fight Covid-19 in the country.

“The pre-Cabinet meeting is among His Majesty’s weekly activities or routines, during which he would discuss and exchange views with the Prime Minister particularly on current issues,” the posting said.

It also said that, normally, Al-Sultan Abdullah would go to Istana Melawati for the pre-Cabinet meetings.

“His Majesty has also consented that the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting continues to be held via video conference throughout the MCO and this reflects the King’s great concern for the country’s administration and people’s wellbeing,” it added.

Al-Sultan Abdullah held the first pre-Cabinet video conference with the prime minister last Wednesday. — Bernama