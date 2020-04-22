70pc of Covid-19 fund distributed by Social Welfare Dept, says minister

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the Covid-19 Fund at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Seventy per cent of the Covid-19 Fund has been distributed by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) while the remaining is set aside for the efforts to fight against the pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said recipients of the fund include Covid-19 casualties’ next-of-kin.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) also distributed Covid-19 protection gears to frontliners at hospitals, treatment facilities, quarantine centres and Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel,” he said when met after receiving contributions from three companies for the Covid-19 Fund at the Nadma headquarters here today.

The companies were Syarikat STS Port Sdn Bhd, LBS Bina Group Berhad (both contributed cash of RM1 million) and Sin Hock Min Foundation which contributed personal protection equipment (PPE) worth RM600,000.

On today’s contribution, Mohd Redzuan said the government thanks corporate entities and non-government organisations for helping the government to combat the disease.

The Covid-19 Fund was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last month as part of efforts to provide financial aid to those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

To date, the fund collection stood at RM30.9 million. — Bernama