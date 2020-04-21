Students must get permission of sponsors before going back to Malaysia, says Education Malaysia Egypt

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysian students have been advised to get the permission of their sponsors if they want to go back to Malaysia.

Education Malaysia Egypt (EME) in a statement on Sunday said Malaysia’s Higher Education Ministry (KPT) issued an advisory note on April 3 saying that all Malaysian students overseas are to remain in the country where they are studying.

“Students who still wish to go back (to Malaysia) will do so based on their own choice, and on their own and their families’ responsibility.

“Therefore, EME is advising students under sponsorships (such as those under the Education Ministry, MARA, JPM or state government) to get the permission of their sponsors before heading back to Malaysia.

EME also said the move is necessary to ensure that the sponsors are aware of the students’ whereabouts so that necessary measures — should it be needed — can be taken.

“Failure of the students to inform their sponsors of their whereabouts may affect the continuity of students’ sponsorships in the future,” it said. — Bernama