Security guard who violated MCO charged with 23 counts of sex-related offences against children

Zulkefflee Ismail arrives at the Sessions Court in Butterworth April 21, 2020. He was also charged with eight counts on having in his possession or control of child pornography and six counts of using a child in making child pornography. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, April 21 — A security guard was charged in Sessions Court here today with 23 counts of sex-related offences, including seven counts of physical sexual assault on a nine-year-old boy.

Zulkefflee Ismail, 57, was also charged with eight counts on having in his possession or control of child pornography and six counts of using a child in making child pornography.

The charges were framed under Section 14(d), Section 10 and Section 7, respectively, of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The other charge was made under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of obscene video in his mobile phone.

Besides the sex-related offences, Zulkeffli was also charged with defying the movement control order (MCO) by flouting Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He was alleged to have committed the sex-related offences at several places, including a hotel in Seberang Perai Utara between March 17 and last April 7.

At today’s proceeding before judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus, Zulkefflee, who is not married, pleaded guilty to all the charges, except on the seven counts of committing physical sexual assault on the boy.

Norhayati fined him RM1,000, in default a month’s jail, for defying the MCO and June 3 for sentencing of the other charges.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Noor Azura Zulkiflee and Mohammad Nazri Abdul Rahim, while Zulkefflee was represented by lawyer Ima Syakira Mohd Salim. — Bernama