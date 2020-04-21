Health D-G: Tight border control another reason for fall in new Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 21,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said apart from calling for a movement control order (MCO), Malaysia’s move to tighten security at the borders resulted in a reduction in new cases for Covid-19.

He said the decision, which began as early as four weeks ago, had also contributed to the flattening of the curve for Covid-19.

“When we called for the MCO we managed to stop the spread of the virus but by tightening our borders we can see the results now.

“For example by stopping foreigners from entering the country we have lowered our import case for Covid-19,” Dr Noor Hisham said today during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

“Then add to that when we initially said returning Malaysians can self-quarantine at home, we soon changed that and made sure we quarantine them at the quarantine centres. By doing that we found 95 positive cases.

“If we had left them, one person can infect up to 120 people. So if you take 95, the virus would’ve spread to many more,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysians must continue to adhere to the MCO to ensure the virus doesn’t spread across state lines and into districts and communities.

He said the ministry has screened 13,223 tahfiz students and samples were taken from 4,618. The positive cases remain at 298.

From the Sri Petaling tabligh event samples from 27,522 were taken and 1,963 reported positive. No additional cases were reported in Bandar Bharu and Kg Sungai Lui.

In Kuala Lumpur, Menara City One and Malayan Mansion both have no new cases while Selangor Mansion has one new positive case for Covid-19, bringing the total to 85.

He said all other areas near Masjid India, which was designated a red zone last week, had no new cases.

Meanwhile in Jerantut, Pahang, eight new cases were reported, bringing the total to 75 while five new cases from persons under investigation in Sarawak were reported today as well, bringing the total to 59.

Two medical personnel from Kuching were also reported positivem bringing the tally to 40 and one additional case was reported from University Hospital, making it eight in total.