Food rider in viralled video jailed for defying MCO, claims trial to three other charges

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) at Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A food rider in a video that went viral on the social media showing him attacking the police was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today with five charges.

Aliff Ameruddin, 29, pleaded guilty to two of the charges, namely for defying the movement control order (MCO) and obstructing the police from discharging their official function.

Following which, Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar sentenced him to a month jail for defying the MCO, to be served from the date of arrest on April 17 and fixed June 10 for sentencing on the offence for obstructing the police.

On the offence of defying MCO, Aliff was charged with flouting Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which provides an imprisonment for up to six months, or maximum fine of RM1,000, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence by being in a infected area with no reasonable cause at Jalan Cahaya 2/3A, Pandan Cahaya here at 10 am last April 17.

Aliff also pleaded to a charge with obstructing a policeman, Mohd Zainuddin Kassim, who was on MCO patrol duty, from discharging his official duties by refusing to cooperate when the later asked for his personal identification document at the same place and time.

In mitigation, Aliff asked for a minimum jail sentence as he could not afford the fine.

He pleaded not guilty to three other charges, two of which were framed under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and Section 323 of the same law with voluntarily causing hurt.

The third charge was made under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for insulting behaviour with insulting the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

All the offences were allegedly committed at Jalan Cahaya 2/3A, Pandan Cahaya here at 10am last April 17.

The court sent June 17 for mention. — Bernama