Covid-19: MOH welcomes private medical practitioners’ participation

Health Minister Datuk Sri Dr Adham Baba at a media briefing in Putrajaya April 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) welcomes the participation and cooperation of private medical practitioners to help provide health services, in addressing and preventing the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said such services could be provided at either MOH facilities or specific locations near to them.

“The government, under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), has offered services fee as appreciation for the contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Adham said those interested could register via a special link provided at http://www.moh.gov.my. — Bernama