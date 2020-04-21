After Malaysian students form new Covid-19 cluster, Indonesia to conduct rapid tests at Islamic boarding school

A medical officer wearing protective gear takes a blood sample from a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, during a test for coronavirus disease in Temanggung, Central Java, Indonesia April 20, 2020.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Indonesia’s Magetan administration in East Java will be carrying out rapid tests for Covid-19 at an Islamic boarding school whose Malaysian students had tested positive upon return to their home country, a report said.

Magetan’s regent Suprawoto was yesterday reported by Indonesian news outlet Tempo.co as saying that officials would be carrying out the rapid tests at the Temboro Islamic boarding school, otherwise known as a pesantren.

Suprawoto had said that the decision was made to act immediately after verification of news from Malaysia regarding positive cases of Covid-19 among Malaysian students from the Temboro Islamic boarding school.

According to Tempo.co, Suprawoto said the school had been isolated as its students originate from several countries, with the road in front closed since Covid-19 patients were detected in Magetan.

“So for the Temboro Pesantren itself, actually we have carried out a local lockdown, and so far there are no reports of positive coronavirus cases,” he was quoted saying by Tempo.co.

According to Indonesian paper The Jakarta Post, East Java had recorded more than 500 Covid-19 cases, while the Magetan regency which is in East Java became a Covid-19 red zone last Sunday with 10 cases recorded.

On Sunday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia detected a new Covid-19 cluster when 43 Malaysian students returning from Temboro — a red zone in the Magetan province of Indonesia — tested positive.

Yesterday, another 11 in the Magetan, East Java cluster tested positive, which means that this cluster now has 54 cases .

Malaysia currently has 30 active clusters in Malaysia, with seven of these clusters yesterday recording new cases.