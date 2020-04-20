Petronas contributes 700 face masks to media practitioners in Terengganu

Members of the public are seen wearing face masks during the MCO, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 20 — Petronas today contributed 700 face masks to the media practitioners in Terengganu to help guard against Covid-19.

Petronas East Coast general manager Datuk Wan Mohd Hasnan Abdullah said the donations were channelled to the Terengganu Media Club (Kawat) and the company had also begun distributing 8,000 face masks to media practitioners in other states.

“We hope this contribution will boost the spirit of media practitioners in providing the best quality reports to the people,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, a total of 250 boxes containing essential items from the Nur Jauhar Foundation (YNJ) in collaboration with Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited were distributed to the fishermen affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Repsol Malaysia Community & Government Relations (Sabah/Labuan) advisor Datuk Eddie Abdullah said the donations were channelled to the fishermen in Tuaran, Kuala Penyu, Sepanggar and Putatan through the Sabah Welfare Department.

In Kota Baru, the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian had set up the HUSM Covid-19 Fund to coordinate the needs of the frontliners in the fight against the pandemic.

People can donate to the fund through CIMB Bank (account number 98986201 300121) in the name of “Universiti Sains Malaysia” or call 09-7673009 or 017-9243123.

In Kuala Lumpur, cosmetic company Avon donated about RM300,000 worth of essentials to frontliners at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Bernama