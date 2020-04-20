NGO urges govt to reconsider opening temporary prisons for MCO violators

Several people were arrested by the police after disobeying the movement control order in Bagan Lalang, Butterworth April 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Prison watchdog Eliminating Death and Abuse in Custody Together (Edict) today reminded the government that it takes more than just four walls, fences and a lock to create a prison.

Responding to the government’s intention to prepare 13 detention centres for gazetting as movement control order (MCO) violation prisons, Edict pointed out that the prison system is more complex and wardens looking after the prisoners require extensive training.

“A prison must have medical examinations and registration at entry, uniforms and laundry arrangements, food provisions, provisions for detainees to take prescription medicines, health and safety provisions, monitoring provisions, visitor controls, trained staff and transport.

“Hundreds of wardens will be required to operate the new prisons. What is needed are wardens, not security guards. To qualify, wardens must undergo extensive training and testing. They must take specialized courses. They must be closely supervised,” it said in a statement today.

In reiterating its stance that imprisoning MCO violators is not a good idea, Edict reminded the government that they responsible for the welfare, health and safety of every prisoner even if it only houses MCO detainees.

It added that prisoners are prone to suicidal thoughts and that the staff working there must be trained and be provided with all the necessary means to detect and respond to suicidal behaviours, while also be accountable for any attempted suicides.

At the same time, there will also be violent and aggressive individuals among the prisoners and fights may break out ― and it is the duty of the prison officers to anticipate, prevent and break up fights.

“We also want to remind the government and the judiciary that since there will be no social distancing, each prisoner must be isolated until he is confirmed Covid-19 negative through testing. Only then can he be put in prison. If testing is not done, the prisons will become new Covid-19 clusters.

“Edict again calls on the judiciary not to imprison MCO violators. Edict further reminds the judiciary and the government that sentencing is the prerogative of the judiciary, not the government. Imprisoning MCO violators is a bad idea. Creating 13 new prisons is a really bad idea,” said the statement.