Water supply in Selangor restored

Water supply has been fully restored in seven regions after a disruption due to the pollution of raw water source in Sungai Selangor. — File picture by K.E.Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Water supply in seven regions which has been disrupted since last Friday following the pollution of raw water source in Sungai Selangor has been fully restored today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Abdul Halem Mat Som said the company appreciated the cooperation the consumers gave to its staff during the restoration works.

“Use water wisely during the Movement Control Order period,” he said in a statement today.

Last Friday, seven regions experienced disruption in water supply, namely Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Gombak, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam and Kuala Langat.

Abdul Halem said consumers are urged to download the smartphone application ‘Air Selangor’ on Google Play or Apps Store to get information on water supply.

They can also refer to Air Selangor’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts or its website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama