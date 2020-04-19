Covid-19: Aid applications for B40 Sabahans in peninsular being processed, says state secretary

The Sabah State Communication office in Kuala Lumpur has so far processed a total of 14,414 Covid-19 aid applications for Peninsular-based Sabahans from the B40 group. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 19 — The Sabah State Communication office in Kuala Lumpur has so far processed a total of 14,414 Covid-19 aid applications for Peninsular-based Sabahans from the B40 group.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said those eligible would receive a one-off RM300 payment.

“Out of the total, 11,347 applicants have been paid through their bank accounts and 35 were given cash.

“Besides that, a total of 1,606 applications were rejected for not meeting the B40 eligibility and 1,426 are still being processed due to incomplete account numbers and inactive accounts,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said applications by online portal https://bantuan.covid19.sabah.gov.my are also being looked into and payment for those eligible are being processed. — Bernama