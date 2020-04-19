Six states, two FT records zero increase in Covid-19 cases, Lahad Datu new red zone

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — In tandem will a low number of Covid-19 cases recorded as of yesterday, six states and two federal territories registered no new cases according to the data released by the Ministry of Health today.

The six states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan and Melaka along with the federal territories of Labuan and Putrajaya.

The minimal increase is in tandem with the low number of Covid-19 cases which were recorded at 54 new cases yesterday.

Terengganu, however, recorded one case yesterday compared to April 17 when the state was among other northern states to record a zero increase in Covid-19 cases.

Selangor with a cumulative case of 1,305 only recorded two new cases yesterday, while Kuala Lumpur recorded 14 new cases, with a cumulative case of 985.

Other states that report single-digit increases are Negeri Sembilan at three, Pahang at two and Sarawak at six new cases.

Johor and Sabah record double-digit increase, with 16 and 10 new cases respectively.

As of yesterday, Lahad Datu is designated as the latest red zone as it records 41 cases yesterday, compared to 38 on April 17.

The district of Sandakan and Tuaran in Sabah are now orange zones as they record 21 cumulative cases of Covid-19.

Two districts in Sarawak, namely Bau and Asajaya have lost their green status as they record one and two new cases respectively.