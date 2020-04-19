Senior Minister: Mandatory quarantine for returning Malaysians, proves to be right decision after 17 test positive

File picture shows Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking during a press conference in Putrajaya April 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri today said that the government’s move to quarantine all returning Malaysians from overseas was the right one as 17 of them had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said the move which was unpopular, when announced during phase two of the movement control order (MCO) from April 1-14, is now a lifesaver as many other countries did not adopt the same policy, which resulted in catastrophic results.

According to Ismail, during their daily ministerial briefings a few days ago with Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah they were told that the trend of positive cases was receding.

“This clearly shows that the government’s action to call the second MCO and quarantine those returning from overseas was the right move,” said Ismail during his daily security briefings on Covid-19.

“Many of the other countries who did not quarantine their citizens but rather allowed them to self-quarantine resulted in a spike in cases.

“From the report, we found that 17 among the overseas returnees were found positive for Covid-19. Just imagine what would have happened if we allowed them to return to their homes,” he said.

