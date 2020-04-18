Domestic Trade Ministry can implement price control during MCO, says minister

Customers observe social distancing guidelines as they do their shopping at the Shah Alam wet market March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — The price control mechanism can be implemented by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) at any time during the movement control order (MCO) if there is indiscriminate hike in prices of goods.

Its minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement today, said the mechanism would be similar to the Maximum Price Scheme implemented during the festive seasons.

He said a total of 25,543 inspections covering retail, wholesale and factory outlets were conducted from March 18 to April 15, 2020, to monitor the supply and price of 25 essential goods in four categories, namely dry food; fresh food, drinks; as well as items for personal hygiene and health.

From checks conducted, it is found that there are enough supply of the items in the market, he added.

Nanta said since MCO was enforced on March 18, some 2,300 KPDNHEP enforcement officers were mobilised to carry out inspections and monitor the supply and price of goods nationwide.

He said the inspections were carried out under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

KPDNHEP is focused on ensuring adequate supply of essential goods for the people and there is no indiscriminate hike in the prices during the third phase of MCO, he added.

Consumers can lodge complaints on hike in prices of goods to KPDNHEP through:

(i) Portal [email protected]

(ii) Call Centre 1800 886 800

(iii) Email to [email protected]

(iv) smart telephone application Ez ADU

(v) Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) 03-8882 6245 / 6088

(vi) call Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC) at 03-8000 8000

(vii) At any of the 73 KPDNHEP offices nationwide. ― Bernama