RON95, RON97 prices unchanged, diesel drops three sen for April 18-24

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 remain at RM1.25 and RM1.55 a litre respectively for the period of April 18 to April 24.

The retail price of diesel drops three sen to RM1.43 a litre.

A statement by the Finance Ministry today said that the prices are based on the set weekly retail price of petroleum products under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the effects on petroleum prices in the global market and take the necessary measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people,” the statement read. — Bernama