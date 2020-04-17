Pondok school screenings a precautionary measure, says Kelantan Health Dept

Health workers testing members of the public for Covid-19 are pictured at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, April 17 — The Kelantan Health Department has urged the public not to panic over health screenings done on students and residents of the Pasir Tumboh pondok school here on Wednesday.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Husain said the Health Ministry (MOH) had directed the department to conduct screenings on several pondok schools (traditional religious schools) which had been identified as high risk.

“These are part of preventive measures taken to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by health workers on duty is standard operating procedure set by the MOH,” he told Bernama here today.

Elaborating further, Dr Zaini said screenings done by the Kota Baru district found 15 students there had shown symptoms such as high fever and cough and were sent to the quarantine centre at Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh as a precautionary measure. — Bernama