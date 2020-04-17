Three additional sub-sectors allowed to operate during MCO, says Domestic Trade Ministry

Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said hardware shops, electrical and electronics shops (excluding telecommunications equipment as well as ICT equipment shops) and laundry shops (full service) are now allowed to operate during MCO. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Three additional sub-sectors under the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) are allowed to operate during the third-phase of the movement control order (MCO), said Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The three sub-sectors are hardware shops, electrical and electronics shops (excluding telecommunications equipment as well as ICT equipment shops) and laundry shops (full service), he said.

Nanta said all applications for the operation of the additional sub-sectors should be submitted to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) via online at this link.

“Only complete applications that meet the requirements of the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be considered. Applications received other than through the portal will not be processed,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said companies under the additional sub-sectors that wish to apply should ensure that their operating locations are not in the red and yellow zones, or being placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Nanta said the approval to operate was also subject to compliance with the requirements set by the National Security Council (MKN), Ministry of Health (MOH), local authorities (PBTl) and guidelines by other relevant enforcement agencies from time to time.

“The failure of the company to do so may result in the immediate termination of operations,” he said.

He added that companies engaging in food supply chain and e-commerce activities as well as distribution services that had received approval from KPDNHEP before or on April 14, did not need to submit new applications and could continue their operations throughout the MCO period.

“The previously issued approval letter is still valid,” he said.

For applications from food supply chain, e-commerce and logistics services which had been submitted to KPDNHEP but not yet received the approval to operate, they can make new application via online at www.miti.gov.my, he said. — Bernama