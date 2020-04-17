Man who boasted of gaming MCO checkpoints claims only ‘joking’

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A man who offered “tips” to improperly bypass movement control order (MCO) roadblocks is now claiming he did not mean for these to be taken seriously.

He posted on Facebook to assert that he had a valid reason to make the journey, purporting that his wife needed a checkup and his child required vaccination.

The person claimed he only shared the message with his family in a private chat group, but this was reposted elsewhere.

He further insisted that he did not travel beyond 10km of his home and offered to apologise to the authorities as he had not meant to mock them.

The man added that he has lodged a police report about the purported “misinterpretation” of his message.

Earlier today, the Dungun district police headquarters highlighted the matter and Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said later that the authorities would trace the person.