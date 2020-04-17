Kedah allows three-man congregational prayers in mosques

The reflection of a Muslim man is seen as he attends Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Kedah is allowing three men — the imam, bilal and siak of mosques — to perform congregational prayers (solat berjemaah) during the movement control order (MCO) period after getting the green light from Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Astro Awani reported Kedah Mufti Datuk Sheikh Fadzil Awang as saying, however, that the prayers are only limited to three people for each of the fardhu prayers and will not encompass smaller surau and other prayer premises in the state.

He added that it will also not include Friday and Terawikh prayers as people have already been instructed to perform them at home.

“It is limited to three people at a time, consisting of only mosque officials: imam, bilal and siak. They will rotate; only three people at a time.

“Even in small numbers, from a religious standpoint, it has overstepped the demands of fardu kifayah (collective responsibility) on the kariah (community) members,” he said as quoted by Astro Awani today.

Fardu kifayah is a communal religious obligation that must be discharged by the Muslim community. The Shafie school of jurisprudence that is followed in Malaysia views congregational prayers as a fardu kifayah.

On a related matter, Sheikh Fadzil said that the state is still discussing whether to give permission for the Aidilfitri prayer in Kedah as this will be decided based on the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, he said that Terawikh prayers that are done by Muslims during the Ramadan month at mosques are likely to be cancelled this year.

This was decided as phase 3 of the MCO period was extended to April 28.

According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Ramadan will start on April 23 this year, with Aidilfitri taking place on May 23.