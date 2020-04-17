FT Ministry plans to set up mobile kitchens at EMCO areas

An Armed Force personnel patrols the vicinity of Selangor Mansion, on Jalan Masjid India, April 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Federal Territories Ministry plans to set up mobile kitchens to provide food to residents in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said efforts were underway to work with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) on the initiative, especially during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“We have already negotiated with the military to mobilise the kitchens from their camps to the EMCO areas, but the matter is still being discussed at the Crisis Management Centre (CMC)-level.

“If not, we are afraid we may face logistical problems, as during the fasting month, we may need to deliver the food quickly, and the shops (restaurants) are far, so in terms of manpower, we will not be able to prepare the food packs, that is why we want to take a more proactive measure,” he told reporters after a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) contribution handover ceremony held at the CMC in Jalan Tun Razak here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was also present. — Bernama