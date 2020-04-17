Covid-19 among topics in Muhyiddin, Australian PM talks

Apart from Covid-19, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who received a call from Scott Morrison, also talked about bilateral ties including furthering the trade interests of both countries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The issue of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world now was among the topics discussed between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison today.

Apart from the disease, Muhyiddin who received a call from Scott Morrison also talked about bilateral ties including furthering the trade interests of both countries.

Hari ini saya menerima panggilan telefon daripada Perdana Menteri Australia, TYT Scott Morrison.



Kami telah membincangkan tentang COVID-19, di samping isu hubungan dua hala termasuk kepentingan meneruskan perdagangan di antara kedua-dua negara. pic.twitter.com/Irq5gnETgq — Muhyiddin Yassin (@MuhyiddinYassin) April 17, 2020

“I reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to strengthen the existing ties with Australia apart from looking to explore new potential areas in various fields,” he said in a posting on Facebook and Twitter.

He said Scott Morrison also congratulated him on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Muhyiddin was appointed the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia on February 29. — Bernama



