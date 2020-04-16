Three men nabbed in Batu Gajah for breaking MCO to play golf (VIDEO)

Batu Gajah OCPD ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said they were picked up by the police while having a game at about 1.50pm today. — AFP pic

IPOH, April 16 — Three man, including a golf club manager, was arrested for playing golf at a golf club in Batu Gajah during the movement control order (MCO).

Batu Gajah OCPD ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said they were picked up by the police while having a game at about 1.50pm today.

He said that the golf club manager aged 67 from Kampung Kepayang here, together with a 58-year-old transport manager from Ipoh Garden, and 36-year-old tuition teacher from Medan Lapangan Legenda, were detained for breaching MCO.

“The policemen who were patrolling at the area saw the trio was playing golf.

“When the policemen approached them, they rode a buggy and went back into the golf field and subsequently the police arrested them at there,” he said in a statement.

He also said that the policemen have confiscated their golf bags.

Ahmad said they were detained under Section 269 of the Penal Code and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations.

The three men are expected to be charged at the Batu Gajah court tomorrow.