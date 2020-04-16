Sarawak domestic abuse reports drop during MCO

Demonstrators take part in Women’s March Malaysia 2020, in conjunction with International Women’s Day in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, April 16 — Domestic violence (DV) reports in Sarawak fell after the movement control order came into effect last month versus January and February, said a state minister

Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said 60 DV cases were reported last month compared 106 in January and 80 in February.

“What contributes to the decrease in DV cases in March during the enforcement of MCO?

“Could it be due to the fact that everyone is at home, thus acts as a deterrent factor? Or could it be due to the difficulty faced by the victims to make a report?” she asked.

She said there are no DV reports so far this month.

Fatimah said the number of DV cases will only be known at the end of this month.

She added DV has been rising in Sarawak with 486 cases in 2018 and 563 in 2019.

“Miri ranks highest in 2019 with 109 cases followed by Kuching 72 cases,” Fatimah said, adding that higher DV cases were reported in rural areas, with 305 in 2018 and 309 last year.

She added 181 cases of DV were reported in the urban areas in 2018 and 254 in 2019.

Fatimah said drug or substance abuse tops the list of causes of DV over the years in the state.

Citing an example, she said out of 246 cases of DV reported in the first three months this year, 162 of them are due to substance abuse.

She added most of the victims are the children with the parents as the main perpetrators.

“This means that the bulk of domestic violence is not between husband and wife, but between parents and their children,” she added.

Fatimah believed that addressing the DV issue must be done holistically by engaging all the relevant stakeholders.

“The chain of commitment from all must not be broken,” she said.

She advised the victims to call the Helpline JKM 082-514141 or Helpline JWKS- 082-448866 to lodge their complaints.