FT minister: Use ‘Ilya Ramadan’ to donate to the poor

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the ministry will launch the ‘Ilya Ramadan’ programme to help people donate to those in need during the month of Ramadan from April 22. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Federal Territory Foundation (YWP) will launch the ‘Ilya Ramadan’ programme to help people donate to those in need during the month of Ramadan from April 22.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that since there were no breaking-of-fast events or gatherings this year, it did not mean that the people would not have the opportunity to perform good deeds during Ramadan.

“The YWP will provide a breaking-of-fast and sahur (pre-dawn meal) menu on the web for selection by any individual, corporate body or NGO to donate to people in need such as the homeless, the poor and orphanages.

“In addition, we will make available a list of charity organisations that they can contribute to when booking via the YWP website,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Annuar, who is also the Chairman of YWP, said the breaking-of-fast menu was set at RM10 per person and the minimum sponsorship was for 20 people at RM200 per booking.

“They can pay in cash, online transfer or e-wallet, after which they are required to select the charities they want to donate to and we will help send the breaking-of-fast food donations to those selected.

‘’They can start registration on April 22 for the ‘Illya Ramadan’ programme through the website https://www.yayasanwp.org,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the National Security Council’s decision to abolish e-bazaar such as drive thru, pack and pick and e-hailing was in line with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines to reduce movements throughout the movement control order (MCO).

“We are still at war with the Covid-19 outbreak. Hopefully, the absence of e-bazaar through the month of Ramadan, will help break the Covid-19 chain and make the MCO successful,” he said. — Bernama