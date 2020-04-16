Anwar: Medical support staff should also get special allowance

Medical personnel are seen at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim argued today that Health Ministry personnel supporting frontline workers should also be given a special allowance.

In a Facebook Live video today, the Port Dickson MP lauded the government for ensuring that frontliners such as doctors were properly compensated for their efforts to combat Covid-19 but said this would not be possible without those in supporting roles.

“Frontliner doctors have an allowance and we support that because the doctor’s job is difficult and it is a high-risk work. But the second-liners do not receive anything because they are supposed to work only in the laboratories.

“But that is not true. There were many instances that they were called to the frontlines to assist the frontliners. There were also patients that were referred to the second-liners.

“I think the Health Ministry should review this. We don’t want a certain group that has contributed a lot and face the same amount of high risk to be forgotten. They should be given some attention too,” said Anwar.

On March 27, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that front-line healthcare workers will receive a special allowance as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

In honour of their sacrifices, the government increased their existing special allowance from RM400 to RM600 monthly from April 1 until the outbreak ends.