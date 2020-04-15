Sabah State Assembly sitting to follow MCO SOP, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to the media March 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, April 15 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has given an assurance that the 15th Sabah Legislative Assembly sitting beginning tomorrow will abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Mohd Shafie said not more than 50 members would be attending the meeting at any one time although Sabah has 60 state assemblymen.

“They can take turns to be at the meeting. Apart from this, it will be a half-day sitting,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Shafie said the sitting could not be postponed because Article 21 of the Sabah State Constitution stipulates that it should be held within six months of the last meeting, which was in November last year

The 15th Sabah Legislative Assembly sitting was originally scheduled for five days but has been reduced to three — tomorrow, and April 20 and 21.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin is scheduled to open the sitting tomorrow, and the ceremony will be carried live on the state government’s YouTube account. — Bernama