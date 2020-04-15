Penang outlines three post Covid-19 missions

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel are seen assisting the police at one of the roadblocks to help maintain the movement control order at Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — The Penang government has drawn up three missions via its Penang Next Normal Strategy as preparation to face the new situation after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the three missions outlined are strengthening Penang’s ecosystem, streamlining the ecosystem to changes in the 21st century and building resilience to face any crisis in future.

“As I have said several days ago, Penang cannot be in a crisis forever. Experts from various fields had predicted that even if the Covid-19 outbreak ends, the world will see major changes to what we considered as normal to adapt to the new situation.

“For example, the way we move, interact, conduct business and so on, will change. Therefore, in our fight to break the Covid-19 outbreak, the state government had also made preparations for the new situation through the Penang Next Normal Strategy,” he said in a media conference streamed live via his personal Facebook site here today.

He said the strategy would also see renewal in terms of institution, economics and social and they have even been implemented in the operation of the government such as encouraging e-commerce via buy online campaign and e-Bazar Ramadan.

He added the renewal is also seen when the Penang Youth Corporation organised competitions such as e-sports Stay at Home league which will be held from April 18 apart from the virtual round table conference on “PLC19 eCrowdSource: Hacking the Next Normal” on April 20.

“I am confident with all our efforts, Penang will be able to come out of the crisis and continue to develop and achieve excellence.

In this regard, Chow said based the information received from Penang Health Department director, Dr Asmayani Khalib, the supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the state is still under control and the state government is committed to ensure adequate supply of PPE for government hospitals and clinics in the state.

According to him, 30,510 units of PPE as well as 309,700 gloves and shoe covers received by the state government would be channeled to the parties concerned including equipment such as thermometers, hand sanitizer and face shields.

On compliance to the movement control order (MCO), he said the rate of compliance in the state as at yesterday was at 97.84 per cent with 861 individuals arrested for flouting the MCO. — Bernama