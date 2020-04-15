Let Health Ministry guide Covid-19 policies, Putrajaya told

Firefighters wear protective suits to prepare for a disinfection operation during the movement control order (MCO) in Section 16, Shah Alam April 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) urged the government today to consult the Health Ministry and medical experts before deciding on policies related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Noting previous reversals on decisions to relax the movement order, the MHC said its suggestion would promote consistency and reduce public apprehension.

“Decisions on a phased restart of the economy and society taken by other ministries or agencies must be made together with MOH and relevant medical health experts, and not through unilateral decisions.

“The government should prepare an ‘exit strategy’ for the post-MCO period. This decision must also be based on the advice of medical health and public health experts,” MHC said.

The organisation recommended establishing guidelines according to the colour-coded zoning system, with residents and businesses in green zones put under fewer restrictions compared to those in yellow or red zones.

It also urged the government to reconsider the disinfection of public spaces, saying the current methods used were not supported by evidence and could create health hazards instead.

The MHC also urged the government to work with religious and local authorities to prepare Covid-19 guidelines for coming religious and cultural festivals.

“We understand that government decisions are intended to be in the rakyat’s best interest. We believe that stronger, timely collaboration between MOH, the National Security Council, and all other ministries will ensure a stronger, more coherent and more evidence-based approach to Covid-19,” MHC said.

The MHC is a coalition of over 40 organisations and individuals representing health professionals in Malaysia.