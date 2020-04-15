Ismail Sabri: Ramadan bazaar delivery allowed with two proposed alternatives

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — The Cabinet has given the green light for stalls at Ramadan bazaars to conduct food delivery despite concern that this could result in higher traffic on the roads, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the matter was discussed in the weekly Cabinet meeting earlier today, in which it was deemed permissible for food to be ordered online from stalls and delivered home via e-hailing services.

“Two more concepts were proposed, the first being order and pick-up at bazaar stalls, and the second being the ‘drive-thru’ concept,” Ismail said during his daily press conference.

The minister added that Cabinet has requested these concepts be fine-tuned, out of concern over the number of vehicles that may approach ‘drive-thrus’.

“I believe many will want to come out at the same time to buy food from ‘drive-thru’ stalls, which could lead to congestion.

“Another concern is police control, since it is possible that going out to pick up goods or going to the ‘drive-thru’ can end up being used as an excuse instead,” Ismail said.

Since the start of the movement control order on March 18, nearly all states in the country have banned the traditional Ramadan bazaars during the fasting month, which is expected to start next Friday (April 24)

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said a list of Ramadan bazaars in 66 permitted locations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would be finalised by next week, as his officers will meet and discuss with various hawker associations on how to position their stalls and maintain social distancing.