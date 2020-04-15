Covid-19: Penang Remand Prison sanitised

Fire and Rescue Department personnel enter the compound of the Penang Prison for sanitisation work April 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — The Penang Remand Prison has taken the proactive measure of sanitising the entire facility in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19, despite there being no positive cases recorded there so far.

The prison’s director, Tey Hock Soe, said the health and safety of those present at the facility, especially the prison staff, was a top priority.

“I would like to thank the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for carrying out the sanitisation process at all 13 prison blocks, offices, canteen and surau spanning over an area of 8.5 hectares.

“Prior to this, we had already put in place a daily sanitisation process among our staff. We always take precautionary measures as prisons are at high-risk of becoming a Covid-19 infected area,” he told reporters after reviewing the sanitisation operation led by Penang JBPM Operations Officer Mohd Amir Ahmad Tarmizi here today.

Tey said the prison currently had about 1,900 inmates with most under remand awaiting trial, and 63 of them were involved in offences related to the movement control order (MCO).

Meanwhile, Mohd Amir said about 14 officers and personnel from JBPM’s Hazardous Materials Unit were involved in the operation, which took about three hours. — Bernama