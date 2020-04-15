Covid-19: Drop in number of patients at two Labuan quarantine centres

Penang Health Department workers take the temperatures of arriving travellers at Penang International Airport January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, April 15 — The number of patients isolated at Labuan’s two quarantine centres at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Pusat Giat Mara has dropped steadily to only 45 and 63 patients respectively.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman said ITI previously recorded 108 patients under observation and assessment while Pusat Giat Mara had 78.

The ITI quarantine centre commenced operation on March 30 and Pusat Giat Mara on April 7, and the two centres have a capacity of 168 and 125 beds respectively, she added.

Meanwhile Dr Fary said some individuals including workers in the oil and gas-related sector from outside of Labuan are undergoing quarantine at home and in hotels.

Dr Fary said those who returned from Kuala Lumpur, Miri, Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah via Labuan Airport and Labuan Ferry Terminal are required to undergo screening by Health Department personnel.

“The committee has decided the screening and risk assessment would be based on symptoms, asymptomatic, travel history or if there are contacts with COVID-19 patients,” she told a press conference at Labuan Corporation operations room here today.

Dr Fary said people who are being quarantined at home are those with low risk but they are subject to daily assessment (Annex-14) and would only be released (Annex17) when they show no symptoms after 14 days.

She also disclosed the temporary suspension of the passenger ferries and speedboats from Labuan to mainland Sabah and Sarawak has been extended until April 28.

The roll-on-roll-off ferry terminal for vehicles and passengers from Labuan to mainland Sabah via Menumbok is still operational with only one trip daily. — Bernama