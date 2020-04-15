CM: Sabah’s aggressive Covid-19 curbs paying off

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to the media March 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, April 15 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the state’s measures against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were responsible for the relatively few infections and deaths locally.

Shafie said Sabah still has districts that were Covid-free, called green zones, and managed to keep infections low with restrictions that were more severe than those already contained in the movement control order enforced nationwide.

“We still have the most green zones, nine out of 16 districts compared to other states. Our road blocks are helping to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

“Tawau is a red zone, and Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu also slightly high but the number of new positive cases is OK,” he said.

As of today, Sabah has 280 Covid-19 cases, with four deaths including one by suicide.

Aside from the standard MCO protocols, Sabah also imposed its own regulations including ordering markets to close 2pm while supermarkets and eateries must shut at 6pm. Petrol stations are also only allowed to operate to 2pm daily.

He also said state authorities were aware of reports about traffic congestion going into cities and townships, but maintained that Sabah has an average of 94 per cent compliance to the MCO.

He said that the high volume of traffic was mostly due to people travelling to withdraw money from banks.

“If they are going to take out money, or buying essentials or medication, that is OK. But I spoke to the Sabah police chief and asked him to make sure they observe the protocols. Keep social distance and don’t crowd,” he said.

“Sometimes a lot of excuses are given — we allow for necessities and we cannot stop them from going to the banks. But if they are not buying essentials, then ask them to go back,” he said.

Shafie urged the public not to judge the situation by numbers but holistically.