12 medical graduates help produce face shields for frontliners

KOTA BARU, April 15 — In a bid to extend thier support towards the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, a group of 12 medical graduates from universities in Egypt has taken the initiative to produce face shields for frontliners in the state.

Kelantan branch of Pertubuhan Amal Perubatan Ibnu Sina Malaysia (Papisma) chairman, Dr Tengku Ahmad Damitri Al-Astani Tengku Din the medical graduates were among the 1,000 members of the association in the state.

“Most of them completed their studies early this year and returned to Malaysia in early March before the movement control order (MCO) implementation. They are now helping Papisma in producing face shields for frontliners.

“The graduates who are still waiting for houseman placements have so far produced 10,000 face shields for distribution to hospitals and clinics in the state,” he said when met by reporters at Papisma operations centre, in Kubang Kerian, here, today.

Dr Tengku Ahmad Damitri Al Astani said besides the face shields, Papisma, which members consisted of medical professionals was also producing hand sanitisers and personal protective equipments (PPE) suits.

“The hand sanitisers are made by using alcohol and distilled water...our members are also made up of pharmacists who have knowledge on how to produce hand sanitisers.

“As for the PPE, we are collaborating with 30 tailors, who are able to sew about 30 sets of PPE daily and so far, we have successfully produced 500 PPE,” he said.

Dr Tengku Ahmad Damitri Al Astani said Papisma had also received donations from the public in order to help the association carry out the initiative.

One of the volunteers, Wan Mohammad Ismail Ad-Deen Mohd Nasir @ Azman, 25, from Taman Puteri, Kubang Kerian here, said, he felt obliged to help to show his appreciation for the services and sacrifices of the frontliners.

“I came back to Kelantan on March 2, and this is just a small contribution from me. It can also serve as a good exposure for me before commencing housemanship,” said Wan Mohammad Ismail Ad-Deen who graduated from the University of Mansoura. — Bernama