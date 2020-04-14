Ramadan e-bazaar to be discussed at Cabinet meet tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Suggestions to allow a Ramadan e-bazaar will be discussed in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said there are views that a Ramadan e-bazaar could still create crowding, especially when food is picked up at any one location.

“Because food pick-up involves people being physically present, this will create crowd congestion,” he told reporters during the Defence Ministry’s daily press conference today.

According to Ismail, however, new concerns could arise should this new Ramadan bazaar concept take off.

“Although orders are made through digital platforms, there is bound to be more movement on the road.

“The idea is to prevent the rakyat from making excuses to go out. But as long as there is a place for food pick-up, the police will be facing many problems in stopping the public at roadblocks,” he said.

He added that the public may use this as an excuse to leave their homes and claim they are on the way to pick up food items they have ordered.

“We want to reduce the tendency of these excuses made by the public.

“So tomorrow, hopefully we can discuss this during the Cabinet meeting to decide what can be done and what cannot be done,” he added.

Last Wednesday, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that there would be no Ramadan bazaars in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan this year following the Covid-19 outbreak.

He later said three new approaches would be introduced to sell food and drinks during the Ramadan month namely drive-through, Pack and Pick as well as e-hailing delivery.

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is expected to start on April 24 this year.