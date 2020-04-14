Nine cases of face mask fraud involving losses of nearly RM60,000 reported in Seberang Perai

An entrepreneur was cheated of RM6,000 after he ordered face masks and hand sanitizers online. — Reuters pic

SEBERANG PERAI, April 14 — North Seberang Perai has recorded nine face masks scams involving losses of RM58,585 to date, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said today.

He said in all these cases, the complainants fell victim to online scams purportedly selling face masks and hand sanitizers.

In the latest case, he said an entrepreneur was cheated of RM6,000 after he ordered face masks and hand sanitizers online.

“The 24-year-old victim saw an advertisement for face masks and hand sanitizers on Facebook and ordered from the site,” he said.

He said the victim had ordered 100 boxes of face masks and 500 bottles of hand sanitizers for his personal use and to be given to charity.

“He transferred the payment of RM6,000 into the suspect’s account in stages,” he said.

The victim claimed the suspect informed him that the face masks and hand sanitizers will be delivered to him within three to seven days.

“He realised he was cheated when he read comments on the Facebook page that orders made through the suspect were never delivered and that the suspect could not be contacted,” he said.

He said the victim immediately lodged a police report when he realised he had been scammed.

Noorzainy said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate was led by a Malaysian who took advantage of the high demand for face masks and hand sanitizers.

“We are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.