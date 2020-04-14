Man fined RM3,500 for assaulting policeman during MCO

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali meted out the sentence to A. Dinesh, after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force on ASP Ahmad Safry Abdullah Azizi with the intention to deter the latter from discharging his duty. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — A 27-year-old man was today fined RM3,5000, in default four months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here, for assaulting a police officer during the movement control order period, last week.

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali meted out the sentence to A. Dinesh, after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force on ASP Ahmad Safry Abdullah Azizi with the intention to deter the latter from discharging his duty.

The offence committed at the elevator area of the Sri Selangor Flat, Jalan San Peng, here at 9.30pm on April 9, under Section 353 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum two years imprisonment or a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the policeman saw a group of men at the lift lobby and requested them to produce their identity cards.

However, the accused provoked the policeman by challenging him to a fight. He also shoved the policeman when resisting arrest. — Bernama