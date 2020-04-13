Perlis govt allows food traders to operate from home, roadside during Ramadan

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said traders, however, must strictly adhere to the instructions set under the MCO, which is to sell only packaged or take-away food. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, April 13 — The Perlis government has allowed food traders in the state to operate from home and along the roadside during the movement control order (MCO) in the upcoming fasting month, as an alternative to not holding the Ramadan bazaar this year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said traders, however, must strictly adhere to the instructions set under the MCO, which is to sell only packaged or take-away food.

“Customers can either choose to purchase the food on a take-away basis, or by using a home delivery service,” he told reporters here today.

He said businesses set up along the roadside were not allowed to provide tables and chairs for dining in, besides complying with rules of maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds.

Earlier, Azlan presented a mock cheque totalling RM1 million as a one-off payment to frontline staff from 14 agencies in appreciation of their services in the state amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Among the agencies involved are the Ministry of Health (MoH), police, Social Welfare Department, the 504th Territorial Army Regiment, Road Transport Department and the Perlis Information Department.

In another development, Azlan said the Perlis State Legislative Assembly scheduled to take place tomorrow and Wednesday (April 14 and 15), has been postponed to a later date. — Bernama